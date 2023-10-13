Kalmazoo Dance Band will be playing at the 1940s market in Chesterfield on November 2, 2023.

Classic cars, miiltary vehicles and a vintage fire engine, stallholders dressed in period costume, an escapologist, singers and musicians will be among the attractions on Saturday, November 2.

The must-see attraction at this year’s 1940s market is the replica Spitfire aeroplane which can be seen in Rykneld Square (opposite the Visitor Information Centre) throughout the event.

Swing by New Square to see the Kalamazoo dance band who are back by popular demand. The 10-piece group will play music guaranteed to have the crowd jiving and lindy hopping to their tunes.

A competition for best dressed stall holders will take place during the event which runs alongside the weekly flea market.

Families can discover some interesting objects plucked from Chesterfield Museum staff’s Second World War education box or take part in a make do and mend activity with Transition Chesterfield.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, portfolio holder for the town centre and visitor economy, said: “Visitors to the market are encouraged to get into the spirit and dress up in traditional 40s outfits where possible, although this is not essential! This is a fantastic event, and everyone is welcome to attend. There are not many events you can go along to where you can see this much free entertainment, so why not give it a try if you haven’t been before.”

The 1940s market runs from 10am to 3.30pm.

Those attending the event are encouraged to use public transport to travel into Chesterfield, if possible, but there is also lots of parking available around the town centre too.