Angie Hula Hooper will entertain families at the carnival event in Derby Market Place on August 19, 2023.

Get ready to be dazzled, delighted, and transported into a world of wonder with street theatre, comedy acts and circus-style acrobatic entertainment in Derby’s Market Place on Saturday, August 19, from 11am.

The Dress Circle Street Theatre will set the tone for the day captivating audiences with its unique comedy performance which blends comedy, drama, and storytelling. No circus carnival would be complete without the presence of a majestic, life-sized elephant – and visitors will be wowed when the giant puppet parades around the Market Place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angie Hula Hooper will captivate the audience as she effortlessly spins and manipulates lots of hoops on and around her body, all at the same time and there will also be non-stop thrills from the One Man Circus Show as he prepares to astound audiences with the world’s highest four ball juggle, hilarious mime and his unique bald head hoopla show.

To add to the carnival atmosphere, look out for stilt walkers, balloon modellers, and the awesome ‘Wheel Nuts’ unicycling act which will leave you literally spellbound.

Alongside the street theatre acts, visitors will be able to enjoy a host of free activities including cricket games organised by Derbyshire Cricket Foundation, workshop taster sessions from Down to Earth Derby, face painting, circus themed craft workshops, and miniature crazy golf.