Walk around Thornbridge Hall gardens for free during January 2023.

Thornbridge Hall is offering free admission to its 14-acre grounds throughout January. Enjoy some fresh air and take in views of the Peak District from the tranquility of the gardens.

Browse The Emporium full of local makers’ products, and warm up with hot homemade soup and a toastie in Quackers Cafe (currently on offer for £7.50).

The grounds of the Grade II listed home are open from 10am to 4pm seven days a week.