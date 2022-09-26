Free admission for grandparents at Gulliver's Kingdom theme park

Two grandparents will receive free entry into the theme park when accompanied by at least one full paying person.

Grandparents Weekend is an annual tradition at Gulliver’s Kingdom enabling the oldest members of the family to spoil their grandkids with a fun-filled day out.

The theme park offers 20 rides and a range of attractions to suit all generations. For those who prefer gentler thrills, there are rides like Dino Explorer Cars and Double Decker Carousel. While young (and young at heart) thrill-seekers can set pulses racing on rides including Drop Tower and Log Flume.

Grandparents go free at Gullivers Kingdom in Matlock Bath on October 1 and 2.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: "We're looking forward to rolling out the welcome mat to grandparents and welcoming them to Grandparents' Weekend.

"With a wide range of rides and attractions available, there's something for everyone at Gulliver's Kingdom and this will be a wonderful weekend filled with fun."