Hippie Activity photograph by Christopher Gregory-Rivera will be among the exhibits in FORMAT45.

An international photography festival which has taken ‘Conflicted’ as its theme will include exhibitions exploring AI and image manipulation, civil resistance in Italy during the Second World War and the rise of populism explored through photos of Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FORMAT25 will run in Derby city centre from March 13-20, 2025 where it will showcase the best photograph and lens-based media being created today alongside thought-provoking archive material from across the globe. Exhibitions will continue until May 31 at all major venues and some until June 15, 2025.

Personal stories of refugees, an interrogation of the 19th-century vigilante group from the American Ozark Mountains that inspired the Congress-storming Proud Boys and Derby punk subcultures are all part of the festival which is run by Derby QUAD in partnership with the University of Derby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jodi Kwok, QUAD and FORMAT curator said: “The theme of ‘Conflicted’ not only embodies conflict itself but also offers a timely, thought-provoking lens through which to view the world. Society is full of contradictions, yet photography has the unique power to give us a voice. Through its curated programme, this edition of FORMAT Festival uses both the lens and archives to reflect these truths with clarity, raising awareness about issues unfolding both close to home and in distant corners of the globe.”

Wolves by Jenna Garrett

Photographers set to take part in new exhibitions include Felicity Hammond, five Open Call artists selected by international juries and the FORMAT curatorial team including Sujata Setia, Lo Lai Lai Natalie, Thero Makepe, Christopher Gregory-Rivera and Jenna Garrett. Further artists include John Blakemore, Thana Faroq, Xueyi Huang (Snow), Alicia Bruce and Michael Ormerod.

The festival incorporates Derby QUAD, University of Derby, Museum of Making, 19 Chapel Street, Dubrek, The Smallprint Company, Electric Daisy, Banks Mill Studio, W. W. Winter and temporary spaces across the city.