Forget the Friends Reunion, meet Jennifer Aniston's favourite friend - Lord Chesterfield

Jennifer Aniston is famous for ‘that hairdo’ and for playing Rachel Green in the Friends sitcom.

But her favoutite friend isn’t co-stars Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox David Schwimmer or Mathew Perry – it’s her adorable puppy she has named Lord Chesterfield.

The 51-year-old got the rescue puppy flast year and she said he stole her heart immediately.

She also took the time to thank The Wagmor Pet Hotel & Spa Dog Rescue where she got the pup.

She said: “You take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes.”

Aniston has also received some celebrity approval on the choice of name although it is not yet known how she came up with it.

The Friends Reunion episode, called The One Where We Get to See Our Favorites Back Together Again, can be screened from May 27.

Actress Jennifer Aniston's rescue puppy has been named Lord Chesterfield