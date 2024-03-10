Bakewell Food Festival will offer tempting artisan products.

Bakewell Food Festival on April 27 and 28 will feature around 100 stalls, gazebos and trailers ready to serve up tasty dishes, drinks and a range of goodies to take home too.

Tuck into home-made cakes, artisan pizza, sizzling sausages, freshly tossed pancakes and more. Artisan ales, gin and fizz will be served up for anyone who fancies kicking back and enjoying a tipple.

Throughout the weekend there will also be a programme of fabulous entertainment including children’s fair rides, music from a local DJ and a display of birds of prey by Harry Potter bird man James McKay.

Paul Morgans, the organiser, said: “The Bakewell Food and Drink Festival is always immensely popular. Who doesn’t love the buzz of a food festival? The streets of Bakewell come alive with stalls selling quality food and drink, music, and street entertainment. It’s a great event that brings in the crowds and gives our brilliant local traders a boost.

“There’s simply something for everyone and it’s all free.”

The weekend festival will run from 9am to 5pm on the Saturday, 9am to 4pm on the Sunday with free entry on both days. It offers the perfect opportunity to explore the town, famed for its Bakewell Puddings, and to treat themselves to delectable edibles and more.