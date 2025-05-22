Food, drink and crafts at artisan and producers market in Derbyshire town's iconic heritage building
Food, drink and crafts will be on sale at an artisan and producers market in a Derbyshire town’s iconic heritage building.
Browse, taste, explore and support local makers at Dronfield Hall Barn on June 8, from 10am unti 3pm. This vibrant, family-friendly event will be set in this beautifully restored historic site which boasts a stunning medieval gallery and gardens.
The venue is on Dronfield’s High Street, with parking available at the Civic Centre and Sainsbury’s off Wreakes Lane.