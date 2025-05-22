Dronfield Hall Barn will host the artisan and producers market indoors and outside on June 8, 2025, from 10am until 3pm

Food, drink and crafts will be on sale at an artisan and producers market in a Derbyshire town’s iconic heritage building.

Browse, taste, explore and support local makers at Dronfield Hall Barn on June 8, from 10am unti 3pm. This vibrant, family-friendly event will be set in this beautifully restored historic site which boasts a stunning medieval gallery and gardens.

The venue is on Dronfield’s High Street, with parking available at the Civic Centre and Sainsbury’s off Wreakes Lane.