Food, drink and crafts at artisan and producers market in Derbyshire town

Artisan and producers market will be held at The Hall and the Peel Centre in Dronfield.

The market will be held at the Hall Barn on High Sreet and in the Peel Centre across the road on Sunday, March 20, from 10am to 3pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local and regional producers will be showcasing their wares at the first market of the year at the venues.