Food, drink and crafts at artisan and producers market in Derbyshire town
An artisan and producers market in Dronfield will offer a variety of food, drink and crafts.
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:30 am
The market will be held at the Hall Barn on High Sreet and in the Peel Centre across the road on Sunday, March 20, from 10am to 3pm.
Local and regional producers will be showcasing their wares at the first market of the year at the venues.
For further details about the market and other events visit the website www.dronfieldhallbarn.org.