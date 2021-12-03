Food banks in Derbyshire: Where can I support those in need this Christmas?

Christmas time is nigh, but it’s not a happy time for all. There’s plenty of people out there who need your help during this year’s festive period.

If you can help out, it’d be greatly appreciated. Here’s a list of where you can go to do some good and donate anything you don’t need.

If we’ve missed anywhere out, please contact us to let us know.

Ashbourne Elim Church – Waterside Business Park, Waterside Road, Ashbourne, DE6 1DG.

Arena Community Hub – Belfield Street, Ilkeston, DE7 8DU.

Bainbridge Hall – Chapel Road, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6PX.

Big Kirk Hallam Community Centre – Kenilworth Drive, Kirk Hallam, Ilkeston, DE7 4EX.

Bolsover Methodist Church – Hill Top, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6NN.

Chapel Good Neighbour – 31 Beresford Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith, High Peak, SK23 0NY.

Chesterfield Food Bank – Unit 3 Carrwood Road, Chesterfield, S41 9QB.

Clay Cross Food Bank (CCoC) – Community of Christ Church, Thanet Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9JS.

Clay Cross Food Bank (St. Bartholomew’s) – High Street, Clay Cross, Chesterfield, S45 9DZ.

Clowne Methodist Church – North Road, Clowne, Chesterfield, S43 4PF.

Community Unity Project, Whitwell (no address) – 07957 915952.

Cotmanhay Community Network – Bennerley Avenue, Ilkeston, DE7 8PF.

Glossop Children’s Centre – Victoria Street, Glossop, SK13 8HZ.

Helping Hands New Mills Food Bank – New Mills, High Peak, SK22 3BY.

High Peak Food Bank – United Reformed Church, Hardwick Square East, Buxton, SK17 6PT.

Hope for Belper – Belper Baptist Church, 71 Bridge Street, Belper, DE56 1BA.

Jigsaw Food Bank – Church in the Peak, Lime Tree Business Park, The Lime Tree, Lime Tree Road, Matlock, DE4 3EJ.

Living Hope Food Bank – 1 Tibshelf Road, Holmewood, Chesterfield, S42 5TB.

Morton Food Hub (no address) – 01773 875218

New Mills Youth and Community Project – 32 Market Street, New Mills, High Peak, SK22 4AE.

Salcare Food Bank Heanor – 59 Ray Street, Heanor, DE75 7GF.

South Derbyshire CVS – 48 Grove Street, Swadlincoate, DE11 9DD.

South Normanton Area Food Bank – St. Michael & All Angels Church Hall, South Normanton, DE55 2BT.

West Hallam Methodist Church Food Bank – High Lane West, West Hallam, Ilkeston, DE7 6JN.