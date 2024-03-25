Follow the trail to an Easter prize at Carsington Water
The Easter Bunny has left a trail of eggs around the reservoir – and visitors can pick up a sheet, follow the trail and answer some questions to win a prize.
Trail sheets cost £3 are available from the visitor centre, with a prize for each completed sheet (non-chocolate alternative prizes are available.
The trails are now on and running until Sunday, April 14, between between 10am to 6pm.
Donna Marshall, senior visitor engagement officer said: “Our trails offer a fantastic day out for the family and a great activity for parents looking for ways to keep the kids entertained during the Easter break. Our sites provide a perfect day out for the whole family, with all of our usual on-site activities alongside the trails.”
Located in beautiful countryside, Carsington Water offers a range of activities from bird watching to watersports.
On-site parking charges apply. For more information on Severn Trent’s visitor sites, visit: stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites