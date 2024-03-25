Follow the trail to an Easter prize at Carsington Water

Families looking for a great day out over the Easter holiday should head for Carsington Water.
By Gay Bolton
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:57 GMT
The Easter Bunny has left a trail of eggs around the reservoir – and visitors can pick up a sheet, follow the trail and answer some questions to win a prize.

Trail sheets cost £3 are available from the visitor centre, with a prize for each completed sheet (non-chocolate alternative prizes are available.

The trails are now on and running until Sunday, April 14, between between 10am to 6pm.

    The Easter Trail at Carsington Water is now on and running until April 14, 2024.The Easter Trail at Carsington Water is now on and running until April 14, 2024.
    Donna Marshall, senior visitor engagement officer said: “Our trails offer a fantastic day out for the family and a great activity for parents looking for ways to keep the kids entertained during the Easter break. Our sites provide a perfect day out for the whole family, with all of our usual on-site activities alongside the trails.”

    Located in beautiful countryside, Carsington Water offers a range of activities from bird watching to watersports.

    On-site parking charges apply. For more information on Severn Trent’s visitor sites, visit: stwater.co.uk/our-visitor-sites

