Flower expert Jonathan Moseley from TV's The Big Allotment Challenge demonstates skills at Derbyshire leisure complex

Jonathan Moseley is a national demonstrator in floral arrangement who has appeared on TV's The Big Allotment Challenge.

Jonathan Moseley, who has appeared on the BBC 2 series The Big Allotment Challenge, will showcase his skills at Morley Hayes on November 23, 2021.

He will create various Christmas themed flower arrangements to exhibit a range of festive colours, scents and blooms.

Jonathan will also share tips on growing flowers and plants during the winter season.

He said: “I’m delighted to be making another visit to Morley Hayes. I always enjoy hosting demonstrations and workshops in this fabulous setting and try to bring something new to each demonstration for guests to enjoy.

“In my November demonstration I’ll be focusing on creating Christmas themed arrangements that can be gifted to family and friends, or used decoratively for the home.

“The guests at Morley Hayes events are always very knowledgeable and I look forward to sharing some of my top tips for creating some stunning arrangements.”

A national demonstrator, Jonathan has worked as a professional florist for more than 25 years and is now one of the UK’s leading floral designers.

Guests at the event in Morley Hayes Granary Loft and Mill will be treated to mince pies and refreshments to launch the event at 10am. After Jonathan’s demonstration, there will be a festive two-course luncheon including Daube of Dexter beef bourguignon and mulled fruit crème brûlée for dessert. A luxury Christmas cracker full of treats is included.