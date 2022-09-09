First look at Fame, Fortune and Fashion exhibition showcasing Bolsover's influential women through history

Bess of Hardwick and her granddaghter Lady Arbella Stuart are included in the exhibition (photo: Amanda Boler)

Fame, Fortune and Fashion – Historic Women of Bolsover will open on Saturday, September 10, at the town’s parish church where it will run until September 18.

Scores of volunteers, led by Amanda Boler, have worked tirelessly to recreate the costumes worn by the influential women who feature in the three-year project.

This weekend members of the public will get the opportunity to find out more about Bess of Hardwick, Lady Arbella Stuart, Avicia de Lancaster and Lady Marian Fitzwalter.

Lady Marian Fitzwalter, the Maid Marian of the Robin Hood stories.

The launch will include a cream tea at 2pm hosted by the town’s very own Baroness Bolsover. Children’s activities will be arranged throughout this weekend and next.

Fame, Fortune and Fashion – Historic Women of Bolsover will be open to the public from from 10am until 4pm at weekends and 11am until 2pm on weekdays. The crypt will be open to accompanied visitors at the weekend and to pre-booked parties during the week.

Eight other influential women with Bolsover connections will be showcased during the course of the three-year project. They will include Margaret Lucas Cavendish, Duchess of Newcastle-upon-Tyne who was a philosopher, poet and playwright; Winifred, Duchess of Portland, the first president of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds and Ottoline Morrell and Frances People who were First World War nurses.