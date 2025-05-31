Find out which beautiful gardens are open during June to support Derbyshire owners raising money for health charities

Hill Cottage, Ashover Road, Littlemoor, Ashover will welcome visitors on June 29, from 11am until 4pm (photo: Amanda McConnell)

Early summer is when gardens look their best so take a look at these properties that are opening their gates to visitors to raise money for health charities.

On June 1 there’s an opportunity to see a plantswoman’s garden at 88 Church Street, Pinxton that has been developed over 25 years to include hardy geraniums, agaves, ferns, persicaria and grasses. Rosemary Ahmed’s garden includes an upcycled garden room with mature grapevine and a large patio with displays of succulents. Light refreshments including home-made cakes will be available to buy during the open day which runs from 12 noon until 4pm. Admission £4, children free. Proceeds from this and other open days featured in this article go to the National Garden Scheme.

Roddie and Kate MacLean will welcome visitors to a small oasis of calm in Buxton town centre on June 1, 7, 8 and 14, from 10.30am until 5pm. Their multi-levelled garden at The Smithy on Church Street includes a wildlife pond, raised vegetable beds, and a variety of seating areas for eating outdoors. Admission £4, children free.

Over at Barlborough, a garden which has featured on national television, will have two open days during June. The Hollies at 87 Clowne Road boasts an area of its outdoor space that was influenced by the Majorelle Garden in Marrakech which was achieved using upcycled items and appropriate planting. This project was featured on an episode of ITV’s Love Your Garden. Vernon and Christine Sanderson will open their gate to visitors on June 4 and 11, from 1.30pm to 4.30pm, cream teas will be available. Admission £4, children free.

Fir Croft at Froggatt Road, Calver will be open to the public on June 15, from 1pm until 4pm.

Garden rooms at Ford Lodge, Winkpenny Lane, Tibshelf include water themed, cottage and Mediterranean. The wide range of plants here includes roses, Abyssinian bananas and various grasses. Richard and Jean Briley will welcome visitors to Ford Lodge on June 7 and 8, from 1pm to 5pm. Tea, coffee and cake will be available. Admission £4, children free.

Wild orchids, a rose meadow, a lake and 10 acres of woodland and glades await visitors to 334 Belper Road, Stanley Common on June 8, from 12 noon until 4pm. Gill and Colin Hancock’s beautiful country garden has a laburnum tunnel, rose and wisteria domes and a wildlife pond. Admission £5, children free.

Gorsey Bank Gardens in Wirksworth comprise four gardens which demonstrate contrasting design responses to challenging terrain. Philippa Cooper’s garden at 2 Brooklands Avenue uses a naturalistic planting style and features interesting and unusual plants. Scott Thompson and Beccy Owen’s garden at Fern Bank is set in a small former quarry with beautiful views. Mill Cottage is a cottage style garden where Kirstie and Andy Lyne have included architectural features and seating areas. Sue and Robert Watts have developed a tranquil garden at Watts House. All four gardens will be open to the public on June 8, from 11am until 4pm. Home-made teas will be available at Watts House and light refreshments at Fern Bank. Combined admission £7, children free.

Six gardens in Elmton will be open to the public on June 14 and 15, from 1pm until 5pm. The colourful gardens with wonderful views show a range of different gardening styles. Check out Anne Merrick’s garden at The Barn at Chalico Farm, Judith Maughan and Roy Reeves’ garden at The Cottage, Mark and Linda Hopkinson’s garden at Elm Tree Cottage, Angie and Tim Caulton’s garden at Elm Tree Farm, Geoff and Janet Cutts garden at Pear Tree Cottage, Nikki Kirsop and Barry Davies’ garden at Pinfold. Combined admission £6, children free. Cream teas available at the Old Schoolroom next to the church. Refreshments in aid of local charities.

Holmlea at Derby Road, Ambergate will host open days in aid of the National Garden Scheme on June 14 and 15, from 11am until 4pm (photo: Amanda McConnell).

A new addition to the National Garden Scheme’s open days is Hillside at Higg Lane, Alderwasley, Belper. This 1.3-acre gently sloping garden has cottage style borders near the house, formal planting down the slope and leads down to a meadow with bee hives. There is an alpine rockery, two ponds, and an extensive collection of trees and shrubs. Mandy and Mark Wilton will welcome visitors on June 14, from 10.30am until 4.30pm when tea, coffee and cake will be available to buy. Admission £5, children free.

Holmlea at Derby Road, Belper is a large kitchen garden which has a beautiful riverside walk and canal lock water feature. Families can enjoy riding on a garden railway during June when Bill and Tracy Reid welcome visitors. The first of their open days for 2025 are on June 14 and 15, from 11am until 4pm. Home-made teas will be served. Admission £5, children free. Visits are also available by arrangement from June 16 to 30, call 07932 977314 or email: [email protected]

A world-renowned plantsman’s garden, which features an extensive collection of alpines and dwarf conifers, will welcome visitors to Fir Croft, Froggatt Road, Calver on June 15, from 1pm until 4pm. Dr Furness’s garden includes large scree beds, a rockery and water garden. Admission by donation.

Far-reaching views to Chatsworth can be enjoyed from a cottage garden at Gorse Cottage, Bar Road, Curbar. The garden has a pond which is home to newts and dragonflies and a secret summerhouse. Caralyn Denver is opening her garden to the pubic on June 21 and 22, from 1.30pm until 4.30pm. Tea, coffee and cake will be sold in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust. Admission £4, children free.

The Hollies at 67 Clowne Road, Barlborough will welcome visitors on June 4 and 11, 2025, from 1.30pm until 4.30pm (photo: Amanda McConnell)

A hillside garden in a historic mill village has glorious views over Monsal Dale. Jane Money and Chris Gilbert’s garden at 49 Middle Row, Cressbrook has small ponds, a wlldlife area, a rockery and herbaceous borders. Visitors welcome on June 22, from 1.30pm until 4.30pm. Tea, coffee and cake will be available in the neighbouring Cressbrook Club. Admission £4, children free.

Hill Cottage on Ashover Road, Littlemoor, near Ashover is a fine example of an English country cottage garden with fragrant and colourful mixed borders and a heart shaped lawn. There’s a greenhouse full of chillies, tomatoes and scented pelagoniums. Jane Tomlinson and Tim Walls will open the garden to the public on June 29, from 11am until 4pm. Tea, coffee and cake will be available. Admission £4, children free.