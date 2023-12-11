Final chance for families to take a selfie in popular Derbyshire festive attraction
One giant globe will be set up in Derby’s Market Place on Saturday, December 16, and then at the city’s St Peters Cross, at St Peters Street on Saturday, December 23. They will be open from 11am to 4pm.
The snow globes are free to use; just join the queue, get ready to climb in and strike your best Christmas pose!
Brad Worley, who is Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter BID manager, said: “We have worked really hard to create a family-friendly Christmas atmosphere in Derby during December and we are delighted to see that the snow globes have been so popular.
“Hundreds of people have enjoyed stepping inside and taking their own Christmas photographs. It has been really fun to watch everyone have a good time especially the children, who have loved the experience.
“We know all the events and activities we have organised this month has enhanced this year’s festive shopping experience in Derby, and we have seen an increase in visitors to the shops in the run-up to Christmas.”
As well as the giant snow globes, visitors can enjoy the Cathedral Quarter Ice Rink which is available until December 31, Santa’s Grotto at Derby’s QUAD which is open until December 22, and performances by dancing elves and other Christmas characters. Children can also enjoy the UK’s largest postbox at The Spot and send their letters to Santa.