Free festive snow globes in Derbyshire that have attracted hundreds of people have just two dates left for visitors.

One giant globe will be set up in Derby’s Market Place on Saturday, December 16, and then at the city’s St Peters Cross, at St Peters Street on Saturday, December 23. They will be open from 11am to 4pm.

The snow globes are free to use; just join the queue, get ready to climb in and strike your best Christmas pose!

Brad Worley, who is Cathedral Quarter and St Peters Quarter BID manager, said: “We have worked really hard to create a family-friendly Christmas atmosphere in Derby during December and we are delighted to see that the snow globes have been so popular.

“Hundreds of people have enjoyed stepping inside and taking their own Christmas photographs. It has been really fun to watch everyone have a good time especially the children, who have loved the experience.

“We know all the events and activities we have organised this month has enhanced this year’s festive shopping experience in Derby, and we have seen an increase in visitors to the shops in the run-up to Christmas.”