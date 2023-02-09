1 . Chesterfield

Visitors to Chesterfield Comic-Con at Queen's Park Sports Centre on February 19 can meet Keith De’Winter (pictured) who portrayed Goss Toowers in Star Wars, Chris Barrie who played the hologram, Arnold Rimmer, in Red Dwarf, Josh Herdman who was Gregory Goyle in Harry Potter and puppeteer Mike Quinn who worked on The Muppets and Fraggle Rock. Johnny 5, the robotic star of the 80s Short Circuit movies will be doing the rounds and the iconic police box known as the TARDIS will be landing at Chesterfield Comic-Con. Scare off the ghosts on the Ghostbusters set and have a boogie alongside Transformers Bumblebee. The fun runs from 11am to 5pm. Admission £8 and £5 (under 16s), pay on the door. ,

Photo: Submitted