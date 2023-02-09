News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Film stars, cable cars and pancake races among top 12 family activities in Derbyshire

Fun-filled adventures are in store for families in Derbyshire during the February half-term holiday.

By Gay Bolton
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 3:07pm

Meet film stars in Chesterfield, ride cable cars in Matlock Bath, fly through tall trees on a zipwire in Buxton or watch pancake races in Winster.

A visit to the theatre to see a play or dance show will cap a wonderful day for everyone.

1. Chesterfield

Visitors to Chesterfield Comic-Con at Queen's Park Sports Centre on February 19 can meet Keith De’Winter (pictured) who portrayed Goss Toowers in Star Wars, Chris Barrie who played the hologram, Arnold Rimmer, in Red Dwarf, Josh Herdman who was Gregory Goyle in Harry Potter and puppeteer Mike Quinn who worked on The Muppets and Fraggle Rock. Johnny 5, the robotic star of the 80s Short Circuit movies will be doing the rounds and the iconic police box known as the TARDIS will be landing at Chesterfield Comic-Con. Scare off the ghosts on the Ghostbusters set and have a boogie alongside Transformers Bumblebee. The fun runs from 11am to 5pm. Admission £8 and £5 (under 16s), pay on the door. ,

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Chesterfield, Staveley, Hasland

Chesterfield parks team will be holding nest box building sessions outdoors at: Monkey Park, Chester Street on Monday, February 20, from 1pm to 3pm; King George Playing Field, Staveley on Tuesday, February 21, from 11am to 2pm; Eastwood Park, Hasland on Friday, February 24 from 11am to 2pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sessions are free, book your place by email: [email protected] or call 01246 959 415. Visitors can also take part in the Xplorer challenge, a family friendly navigation activity. Simply find the markers in parks to take part. (Generic photo: Adobe Stock/Oksana Kuzmin).

Photo: Adobe Stock/Oksana Kuzmin

Photo Sales

3. Winster

Winster is famous for its annual pancake races and this year's event ties in with the half-term holidays. The fun takes place on Tuesday, February 21, from 2.15pm on Main Street which will be closed for an hour. There will be cash prizes for children and a walking race for seniors of 60+ years.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. Buxton

Go Ape in Buxton is reopening for the February half-term holiday. If you're 10 years old and above, you could become a zipline hero by tackling the Treetop Challenge which has daring crossings, Tarzan swings and epic zip wires. The Treetop Challenge costs from £30;to book, go to https://goape.co.uk/locations/buxton

Photo: Go Ape

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
DerbyshireChesterfieldMatlock BathBuxton