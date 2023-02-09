Fun-filled adventures are in store for families in Derbyshire during the February half-term holiday.
A visit to the theatre to see a play or dance show will cap a wonderful day for everyone.
1. Chesterfield
Visitors to Chesterfield Comic-Con at Queen's Park Sports Centre on February 19 can meet Keith De’Winter (pictured) who portrayed Goss Toowers in Star Wars, Chris Barrie who played the hologram, Arnold Rimmer, in Red Dwarf, Josh Herdman who was Gregory Goyle in Harry Potter and puppeteer Mike Quinn who worked on The Muppets and Fraggle Rock. Johnny 5, the robotic star of the 80s Short Circuit movies will be doing the rounds and the iconic police box known as the TARDIS will be landing at Chesterfield Comic-Con. Scare off the ghosts on the Ghostbusters set and have a boogie alongside Transformers Bumblebee. The fun runs from 11am to 5pm. Admission £8 and £5 (under 16s), pay on the door.
2. Chesterfield, Staveley, Hasland
Chesterfield parks team will be holding nest box building sessions outdoors at: Monkey Park, Chester Street on Monday, February 20, from 1pm to 3pm; King George Playing Field, Staveley on Tuesday, February 21, from 11am to 2pm; Eastwood Park, Hasland on Friday, February 24 from 11am to 2pm. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Sessions are free, book your place by email: [email protected] or call 01246 959 415. Visitors can also take part in the Xplorer challenge, a family friendly navigation activity. Simply find the markers in parks to take part. (Generic photo: Adobe Stock/Oksana Kuzmin).
3. Winster
Winster is famous for its annual pancake races and this year's event ties in with the half-term holidays. The fun takes place on Tuesday, February 21, from 2.15pm on Main Street which will be closed for an hour. There will be cash prizes for children and a walking race for seniors of 60+ years.
4. Buxton
Go Ape in Buxton is reopening for the February half-term holiday. If you're 10 years old and above, you could become a zipline hero by tackling the Treetop Challenge which has daring crossings, Tarzan swings and epic zip wires. The Treetop Challenge costs from £30;to book, go to https://goape.co.uk/locations/buxton
