Food, drink, walking, music and sport are all catered for in a variety of festivals around Derbyshire.
Warmer weather in the spring and summer tempt us out of our homes to see the sights and sample the great attractions that our county offers.
From food at Tideswell to real ale at Barrow Hill, music in Chesterfield to country crafts at Bakewell, here are the festivals to look out for in Derbyshire in 2023.
1. Bakewell
Bakewell Food Festival showcases businesses from in and around the Peak District. The Market Place will host 100 stalls offering delicious dishes and drinks as well as goodies to take home on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, from 9am to 5pm. Children's rides and DJs will add to the fun during the weekend. Photo: Rachel Atkins
2. Chesterfield
Chesterfield Area Walking Festival takes place from May 13 to 21 and includes gentle strolls, family walks and big days out for seasoned hikers. Look at the programme and book your tickets online at www.visitchesterfield.info/walking-festival Photo: Submitted
3. Tideswell
Tidewell Food Festival on May 13 showcases Peak District artisan produce including food, drink, arts and crafts. Stalls including Wye Bakehouse, Project D Donuts, Staffordshire Savoury Scotch eggs, Bespoke Brownies and many more.will line the streets. Visitors can stave off hunger by tucking into hot food provided by lvi’s Home Made Indian, Caribbean Fusion and I Love Crepes. Street music and entertainment coupled with an arts and crafts Makers Market in the historic church will add to the fun of the festival which runs from 10am to 4pm. Photo: InsideOutPhotos/Bernard O'Sullivan
4. Barrow Hill
Beer and music make a heady mix at the Rail Ale festival in Barrow Hill Roundhouse. Bad Manners, fronted by the legendary Buster Bloodvessel get the party started on May 18, followed by singers and bands throughout the afternoons and evenings of May 19 and 20. More than 350 real ales will be on offer as well as craft beers and ciders. A gin palace and prosecco and wine bar will also be on site. For tickets, go to https://railalefestival.com Photo: Submitted