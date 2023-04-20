4 . Barrow Hill

Beer and music make a heady mix at the Rail Ale festival in Barrow Hill Roundhouse. Bad Manners, fronted by the legendary Buster Bloodvessel get the party started on May 18, followed by singers and bands throughout the afternoons and evenings of May 19 and 20. More than 350 real ales will be on offer as well as craft beers and ciders. A gin palace and prosecco and wine bar will also be on site. For tickets, go to https://railalefestival.com Photo: Submitted