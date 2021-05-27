Fat Controller returns to Drayton Manor theme park and Thomas Land for half-term

From Saturday, May 29, to Sunday, June 6, the theme park, near Tamworth in Staffordshire, will be welcoming families to experience a host of fun-filled activities – including the return of its popular entertainment.

After 12 months of looking after Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends behind the scenes, the Fat Controller and his sidekick Rusty will be making their comeback appearance to entertain guests throughout the week, with socially distanced meet-and-greets taking place every year.

William Bryan, park managing director, said: “We know how much our visitors have missed the excitement of meeting their favourite characters in the park, which is why we’re thrilled to be able to welcome the Fat Controller back just in time for May half term.

“He’s been very busy behind the scenes looking after Thomas and the other engines, but is looking forward to reuniting with families to enjoy a fun-filled day out in the park.

“We look forward to welcoming Thomas fans, young and old to join in with the celebrations.”

Visitors will also be able to access the park’s 100 rides and attractions, including Thomas Land, which is home to 25 Thomas the Tank Engine-themed, tot-friendly rides and white-knuckle ridesMaelstrom and Shockwave,

as well as its 15-acre zoo, home to more than 500 animals.

May half-term tickets are now available, with up to 25 per cent off when booked in advance, from draytonmanor.co.uk/may-half-term

