Britain’s raciest and sassiest cabaret stars Fascinating Aida are celebrating their 40th anniversary with a new show that is heading for Chesterfield.

Fascinating Aida trio Dillie Keane, Liza Pulman and Adèle Anderson will be performing at the Winding Wheel Theatre, Chesterfield on March 2, 2024.

Indomitable trio Dillie Keane, Liza Pulman and Adèle Anderson will be performing at the Winding Wheel Theatre on March 2, 2024. Mistresses of their craft, they are uniquely charming with diamond-sharp satire that is filthy, hilarious, belligerent, political, poignant and outrageous.

Fascinating Aida have performed in the world’s most prestigious venues, with London seasons at the Donmar Warehouse and Theatre Royal Haymarket among others, a month at the Sydney Opera House in Australia and tours to New Zealand, San Francisco, New York, Berlin, Kenya, South Africa and Singapore.

Their new show – which has already sold out venues around England – will feature much-loved favourites and some wicked new songs. If you’ve been delighted by Dogging, sung Cheap Flights to the Ryanair cabin crew or sobbed into your hanky with LOOK MUMMY, NO HANDS, don’t miss the chance to celebrate with these unstoppable performers in their glorious prime!

Musical director, composer and pianist Michael Roulston will, once again, join Dillie, Liza and Adèle on stage and the show will be directed by Paul Foster.

Fascinating Aida was founded by Dillie in 1983 with key writing partner Adèle Anderson joining in 1984 and soparano Liza Pulman arriving in 2006.Numerous television appearances and radio recordings have strengthened their fan base, as have seven CDs, three DVDs, two videos, an autobiography, and a songbook. Credits include three nominations for Olivier Awards and and a nomination for a Perrier Award. In 2013 the trio won Best Musical Act in the London Cabaret Awards.

Stewart Lee said of their live show: “Sophisticated satirical songs, performed by jazz-age cabaret muso-dames,” while Metro wrote: “Cabaret Heaven” and Guardian commented: ‘Outrageous...seductive’.

Despite being around since before the birth of the internet, Fascinating Aida has clocked up more than 30 million views on YouTube and counting, and their videos have become viral phenomena multiple times. Cheap Flights is closely followed by Dogging as their most popular Spotify downloads and their incredibly rude Christmas Song is a top performer on Facebook with more than 17million impressions and engagement of more than 100,000 followers.