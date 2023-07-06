Michael Heald, Oliver Heald (13), Xan De Waegemaker (19), Ben Learmonth (17), Ben Heald (Oliver’s younger brother), Chris Hunter, Ben Hunter (16), left to right with the Hard Luck Bears Jamboree animatronic show.

The Hard Luck Bears Jamboree at the Matlock Bath theme park resort is a retrofitted Rock-afire Explosion show. The Rock-afire Explosion was the animatronic house band of a US restaurant chain called Showbiz Pizza, which had about 200 locations and shows in the 1980s.

The vintage shows are popular today with younger audiences, who have found earlier performances through YouTube or TikTok. The fan community has more than 100,000 followers across social media.

A five-month restoration project on the Hard Luck Bears Jamboree at Gulliver’s Kingdom has included everything from show programming and mechanical fixes to cosmetic production.

Gulliver’s Kingdom enlisted enthusiast Xan Dewaegemaker, 19, to work on the restoration. Xan said: “It has been a huge project. Apart from restoration, it has also received a massive upgrade in terms of the efficiency of the show compared to how it was previously. The show is a beautiful example of how cool animatronics can really be, even in today's modern age with the decline of animatronics in general.”

Ben Hunter, 16, helped to revive the show by remastering its soundtrack and creating custom intermissions to entertain guests as they wait for the next song to play. He was one of several enthusiasts invited to see the first Hard Luck Bears Jamboree shows at Gulliver’s Kingdom for several years.

Ben said: “The Rock-afire shows have a lot of life in them if their movements are programmed correctly and are very visually pleasing to watch. The combination of smooth, lifelike movements and light choreography are quite mesmerising to an audience.”

Ben Learmonth, 17, who travelled from Scotland to see the show and help with the physical side of the restoration, said: “It's difficult to put my finger on exactly what appeals to me so much about the show. But I believe it's the marriage of art, music, engineering, electronics all in one place that makes it appealing to so many people. I travelled around seven hours via train from a small town east of Edinburgh. It was totally worth it, and I’d do it again in a heartbeat.”

Oliver Heald, 13, saw the show during the restoration and the opening weekend. Oliver, who travelled with his family from Lancashire, said: “The show absolutely lived up to my expectations. I saw it pre-restoration and the amount of work Xan has done is incredible. I think it will do well with younger audiences because of all the colourful lights, friendly character designs, the characteristics of the characters and because it is an entertaining show to watch.”

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “We are thrilled with the amazing restoration of our Hard Luck Bears Jamboree and so grateful to Xan and everyone else who played a part. We know the new and improved show will be a hit with young and older fans and can’t wait to welcome them to Gulliver’s Kingdom.”