Watch Mae Muller performing in the Eurovision Song Contest which will be screened in St James Square, Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, Chesterfield, on Saturday, May 13 (photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Throughout the day on Saturday, May 13, families can play table tennis and giant games in St James’ Square in the Vicar Lane Shopping Centre. There will be fun to be had at Vicar Lane’s shimmer wall where visitors can pose for selfies with Eurovision themed props for the chance to win dinner for two at Pizza Pi and two drinks at Chandlers Bar.

From 12noon onwards, there’ll be sparkling entertainers performing around the centre and glitter artists giving makeovers to visitors, ahead of the celebrations.

Pizza Pi will also be getting in on the party action. From 1pm – 7pm they’ll be offering visitors 90 minutes of infinity pizza with bottomless bubbles for just £35 per head. Plus, from 5pm-6pm they’ll be running a Happy Hour with two for £10 on selected cocktails. For further details, head to pizzapiuk.com

The pre-party will begin at 5pm with a live DJ to change the tempo, while Chandlers serve up signature cocktails from their pop-up bar which will be located in front of the big screen in St James’ Square.

Visitors will then be invited to pull up a deckchair for a free viewing of the Eurovision final at 8pm. Viewers will be rooting for the UK’s entrant Mae Muller to pull in the votes with her performance of “I Wrote A Song” at the contest which is being held in Liverpool.

Sarah Bowler, tenant and community liaison manager at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, said: “This will be a really fun memorable event with flamboyant entertainers and lots of quintessential glitter – perfect for celebrating the Eurovision final. We’re really pleased to be partnering with Pizza Pi and Chandlers Bar to offer great food and drink deals to partygoers too.”

