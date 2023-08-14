Family-friendly activities at =college's open day in support ofDerbyshire town's Community Theatre and Festival
An open day on August 16, from 10am to 3.30pm, will include taster sessions for upcycling,woolcraft and British Sign Language, a Spanish cultural quiz, fire engine tours and a secondhand book sale.
This special event forms part of the town’s week-long Community Theatre and Festival.
Jennifer Rehman, Derby College Group’s assistant principal – adult and community learning said: "Ilkeston College is an integral part of the community, so we are always eager to participate in the festival, which aims to increase people into the town and community involvement.
"We have planned a variety of events, some of which reflect the adult and community learning programmes offered here, and others of which celebrate the fantastic sense of community that permeates Ilkeston and the surrounding area.”Ilkeston Community Theatre and Festival runs from August 14 to 19 and features open mic poetry, creative writing, lace bobbin making, organ recital, art exhibition with a finale, One Voice Concert, at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, August 19, at 7pm. For more information about the programme, visit www.ictaf.org