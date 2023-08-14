Jennifer Rehman, Derby College Group’s assistant principal – adult and community learning said: "Ilkeston College is an integral part of the community, so we are always eager to participate in the festival, which aims to increase people into the town and community involvement.

"We have planned a variety of events, some of which reflect the adult and community learning programmes offered here, and others of which celebrate the fantastic sense of community that permeates Ilkeston and the surrounding area.”Ilkeston Community Theatre and Festival runs from August 14 to 19 and features open mic poetry, creative writing, lace bobbin making, organ recital, art exhibition with a finale, One Voice Concert, at St Mary’s Church on Saturday, August 19, at 7pm. For more information about the programme, visit www.ictaf.org