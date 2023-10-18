Families can sink their fangs into Halloween themed activities at Little Scare-lings event in Dobbies Chesterfield
Dobbies Chesterfield, which is based at Barlborough Links, is running a Little Scare-lings event, from October 26 to 29, 2023.
Great for kids aged 3-10 years, Little Scare-lings offers action-packed days for those hunting for the perfect pumpkin to take home and carve.
Attendees will sink their fangs into Halloween treats, pumpkin-themed activities and games. Children can strut their spooky style to be in with a chance of winning a prize for the best dressed.
Families can choose a pumpkin to take home, carve it using Dobbie’s guide and create their own personalised pumpkin for welcoming trick-or-treaters.
With plenty options for even the fussiest trick-or-treaters, children will have the choice of fish fingers, chicken nuggets or plant based goujons, served with chips and garden peas, or a cheese and tomato pizza with vegetable sticks.
Sarah Murray, who created this year’s event, loves Halloween and can’t wait to welcome Little Scare-lings along for the event. She said: “We’re really excited about this year’s Halloween event and warmly welcome kids of all ages to get involved with our pumpkin extravaganza. These events are always extremely popular with our regular Little Seedling Club attendees, so please book in advance to save any disappointment. It’s a fang-tastic way for families to get together this Halloween.”
Tickets for Little Scare-lings are now available for Dobbies’ club members, priced at £9.99 per child and from £3.95 for adult tickets.
For more information about how to take part in Dobbies’ Little Scare-lings afternoon event, visit https://events.dobbies.com