Meet alpacas from Brackenfield Farm at Denby Pottery Village's summer fete on July 23, 2023.

Denby Pottery Village is offering lots to see and do for all ages at its summer fete on Sunday, July 23, 2023.

Alpacas from Brackenfield Farm will be there as will reptiles, insects, nanny goats and small fluffies from White Post Farm. Get up close to weird and wonderful creatures from Fudge & Co and learn about domestic and tropical birds from Parrots In Need rescue charity. There will also be ponies to ride.

Guide Dogs will be put through their paces during demonstrations throughout the day.Traditional games stalls include Tin Can Alley, Coconut Shy, Hoopla and Hook a Duck with prizes to be won.

Try your hand at painting onto fun shapes in the Craft Studio or learn horticultural tips from the experts at The Garden Stall.

Charity stalls include a bookstall from Shelter (Denby’s charity this year) and a tombola in aid of the Amber Valley & District Guide Dogs with plenty of prizes to be won!There are food and drink options too from Greedy Pig Butcher Hog Roast pop-up stall and barbecue, Emma’s Cake Stall, Emma’s Whippy Ice Cream Van, Bourne’s Coffee Shop and Bistro and the Farm Shop café.

Please note that many of the stalls take cash only.