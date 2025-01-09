Visitors to the Chatsworth estate can enjoy free parking until March 12, 2025.

Family walks, arts and craft workshops plus heritage talks will give visitors the chance to experience Chatsworth’s learning and cultural programme this winter while the stately home and gardens are closed for essential maintenance.

Created for children aged five and above, the Woodland Lab workshop and walks are the perfect adventure to keep families entertained during February half-term. These free to attend events are based at the Stickyard, Chatsworth’s outdoor learning centre, and allow younger visitors to explore nature’s ‘underworld’ - from using magnifying glasses to examine moss and fungi to discovering the unique habitat of ‘Zombie trees’. Chatsworth’s Farmyard and Adventure Playground will also reopen for half-term, from February 15 to 23.

A talk on the evolution of the garden will be led by Chatsworth’s production garden team on February 28. The talk begins in the mid-16th century when the garden was principally used for food production and will cover the mid 19th century when Chatsworth adapted to grow large collections of exotic plants in specialist housing.

This event forms part of the Winter Talks series, which will also uncover historical treasures from Chatsworth’s past, and explore the developments planned for the estate throughout 2025. On January 24 Chatsworth’s assistant curator Katherine Hardwick-Kulpa will explore how the 1st Duke of Devonshire set about transforming his ancestral seat into the Chatsworth we know today. On February 14 visitors can discover the history of the Chatsworth orchid collection by joining the estate’s garden plant collection and learning manager Faye Tuffrey.

Creativity is encouraged with printmaking courses at the Chatsworth Garden art studio, one currently running until February 11 and a second from February 25 to April 1. Budding artists can join a workshop on January 25 where they will use the winter colours and vistas of Chatsworth garden for inspiration as they develop drawing techniques and create compositions under expert tuition.

A wet felting workshop on February 8 offers the chance for both beginner and experienced crafter to experiment with merino wool and other special fibres.

The first weekend in March will welcome paper artist and tutor Kim Bevan as she hosts a two-day Bookbinding Workshop, aimed at those who have little or no experience of the craft. Parking at Chatsworth will be free of charge until March 12, 2025.

For more information on the winter programme, visit: www.chatsworth.org/events