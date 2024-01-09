Visitors can explore the beautiful gardens surrounding Thornbridge Hall at Great Longstone for just £3 throughout January.

Thornbridge Hal owners Emma and Jim Harrison in the gardens of their beautiful house at Great Longstone, near Bakewell.

The grounds of the spectacular house are spread over 10 acres and were designed in the 1890s to create a vision of 1,000 shades of green which the owner wanted to see from his bedroom window.

There is an Italian garden, a water garden, terrraced lawns, 30 metre herbaceous border and a koi lake. Three temples, numerous statues, 46 urns and two grottos were incorporated into the gardens in the late 19th century. Some of the statues came from Chatsworth and Clumber Park, others were gifts from the Greek government.

Emma and Jim Harrison, who own Thornbridge Hall, have worked with their team to develop the kitchen garden, scented terrace, long border, modern knot garden, cascade garden, the greenhouse and the orangery. Their next project is creating the Jaipur garden in honour of Emma and Jim’s marriage in Jaipur in 1993.

The grounds of Thornbridge Hall offer much for children to enjoy. They can meet the animals from the Thornbridge smallholding, follow garden trails, net a plastic duck, try their luck at basketball and swing ball and play in a sandpit area or living willow huts and tunnels.

For visitors who want to see inside Thornbridge Hall, there is a special offer throughout January. For just £15 you can get a house tour, all-day garden entry and a cream tea.

Garden entrance fees from March to December 2024 when booked online will be £6.10 per adult, £3.20 per child or on the gate admission will be £8 (adult) and £4 (child).