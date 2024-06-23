Explore hidden courtyards and gardens of Peak District town and help good causes
More than 30 gardens will be open to the public on June 29 and 30 during the Hidden Courtyards and Gardens weekend. These will include pretty courtyards and well-established gardens, with several gardens opening for the first time.
Throughout the weekend there will be cakes and refreshments available both in the town and in people’s gardens and plants will be on sale at Wirksworth’s Secret Orchard Nursery.
The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway will be operating all weekend and visitors have a chance to experience a journey along the Ecclesbourne Valley enjoy the views and the flower and plant displays at the stations along the way.
Tickets for the gardens can be used on both days and cost £5, free for under 16-year-olds. Visitors will be given a wonderful Trail Guide with brief descriptions of the gardens and the trail which will be open each day from 11am to 4pm.
All proceeds will go to charity and to support local groups. Wirksworth’s Hidden Courtyards and Gardens weekend began in 2009 and raised £1,000 in its first year. In the last few years, the initiative has raised between £4,000 to £5,000. Donations have been made towards: Amnesty, Danceability – Learning through arts, a bench in the grounds of St Mary’s Chuch, Wirksworth, Wirksworth Colts, Wirksworth Skate Park, Wirksworth Youth Cricket, Wirksworth pre-school playgroup boiler fund, Wirkworth Mental Health Initiative, Study Guatemala.Further information can be found at www.wirksworthopengardens.co.uk or by phoning 01629 822539.
