Visitors will be able to explore a town's private outdoor spaces during Hidden Courtyards and Gardens of Wirksworth on June 29 and 30, 2024.

Visitors to an intriguing and quirky town in the Peak District will be able to meet residents and see gardens and courtyards that are usually well hidden behind gates and fences.

More than 30 gardens will be open to the public on June 29 and 30 during the Hidden Courtyards and Gardens weekend. These will include pretty courtyards and well-established gardens, with several gardens opening for the first time.

Throughout the weekend there will be cakes and refreshments available both in the town and in people’s gardens and plants will be on sale at Wirksworth’s Secret Orchard Nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway will be operating all weekend and visitors have a chance to experience a journey along the Ecclesbourne Valley enjoy the views and the flower and plant displays at the stations along the way.

Tickets for the gardens can be used on both days and cost £5, free for under 16-year-olds. Visitors will be given a wonderful Trail Guide with brief descriptions of the gardens and the trail which will be open each day from 11am to 4pm.