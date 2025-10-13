There are Halloween events galore, pumpkin patches to explore and firework shows to watch.
Cast your eyes over our guide for things to do and start planning your family’s week of adventure and excitement.
1. October half-term activities
Pumpkin picking is a popular activity for families to do in Derbyshire during the October school holiday (generic photo: Adobe Stock) Photo: Adobe Stock
2. Crich
Halloween party shows, crafts, puppets, face painting, storytelling on a vintage tram and a themed trail through an enchanting woodland walk will be rolled out at Crich Tramway Village from October 25 to 31. Visit the website www.tramway.co.uk/whatson/autumn-fun for the daily programme. Photo: Crich Tramway Village
3. Barlow
Pumpkin pickers big and small should head for Village Pumpkins Pick Your Own, Johnnygate Lane, Barlow where there pumpkins of all sizes for you to take home. Visitors are welcome every weekend throughout October, 9am until 5pm, and every day from October 20. Admission tickets cost £3.14 for adults and young people over 12 and must be booked at https://shop.beyonk.com/xbt11jwo/experiences/oorwl6kt. Under 12s get in free and do not need tickets. Photo: Village Pick Your Own
4. Matlock
Broomstick flying workshops, ghostbusting fun, ghoul games, crafts with Witch Wendolyn and pumpkin picking.....all this and much more awaits visitors to a Halloween Festival running from October 25 to November 2 at Matlock Farm Park. Photo: Matlock Farm Park