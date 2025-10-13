3 . Barlow

Pumpkin pickers big and small should head for Village Pumpkins Pick Your Own, Johnnygate Lane, Barlow where there pumpkins of all sizes for you to take home. Visitors are welcome every weekend throughout October, 9am until 5pm, and every day from October 20. Admission tickets cost £3.14 for adults and young people over 12 and must be booked at https://shop.beyonk.com/xbt11jwo/experiences/oorwl6kt. Under 12s get in free and do not need tickets. Photo: Village Pick Your Own