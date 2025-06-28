The Paddock, at 12 Manknell Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield will be open on July 13, from 11am until 5pm.

Visit gorgeous gardens in Derbyshire and help grow the funds of health charities.

Owners of gardens will be throwing open their gates to the public throughout July to raise money for the National Garden Scheme.

Renishaw Hall & Gardens will support the good cause on July 2 when visitors will be able to see the Italianate gardens in all their glory. There are rose gardens, the National Collection of Yuccas. woodland walks and lakes among the seven acres of stunning grounds. The gardens will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Admission £10, children free. Pre-book at www.renshaw-hall.co.uk

Seek out a hidden gem in the garden of 36 Edge Road, Matlock where there are spectacular views of Riber Castle and the Derwent Valley. The beautifully designed and landscaped garden has herbaceous borders, a wildlife pond and a woodland walk. David Pass will open his garden to the public on July 6, from 11am until 4pm. Tea, coffee and cake will be available. Admission £5, children free.

Cascade Gardens at Clatterway, Bonsall

Explore a cottage style garden on a slope at Yew Tree Bungalow, Thatchers Lane, Tansley on July 6. The garden has been created by the present owners over 30 years and includes unusual trees, shrubs, herbaceous perennial, bulbs, annuals, a wide range of ferns, vegetable and fruit garden. The garden will be open from 11.30am until 4pm. Home-made teas available. Admission £5, children free.

Six gardens in Barlborough of different sizes and styles will welcome the public on the weekend of July 12 and 13, from 11.30am until 4.30pm. The gardens are at 90 Boughton Lane, Greystones Barn, The Hollies, Lindway, The Red Brick House and 19 West View. Home-made teas will be available. Cool drinks on offer at 90 Boughton Lane. Combined admission £7, children free.

Chesterfield gardeners Mel and Wendy Taylor will open their gate at The Paddocks, 12 Manknell Road, Whittington Moor to the public on July 13 from 11am until 5pm. The half-acre garden incorporates a stream and koi filled pond and a small copse. Visitors can enjoy a cream tea in the pergola. Admission £5, children free.

Visit the Cascade Gardens at Clatterway, Bonsall for a tranquil experience on July 19, from 12noon until 4pm. Home to The Meditation Garden and Bonsai Centre, the four-acre grounds contain secluded garden rooms for relaxation and reflection. The peaceful garden is set in spectacular natural surroundings with woodland, cliffs, stream, pond and an old limestone quarry. Home-made teas will be available. Admission £8, child £4.

Marlborough Cottage at Corbar Road, Buxton offers an organic garden which is 1100ft above sea level and is a tranquil haven for wildlife. There are front and rear borders, a variety of containers and ornaments, a small pond, wildflowers and vegetable beds. Sandra and Graham Jowett will open their garden to the public on July 19 and 20, from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Home-made teas will be served. Admission £4, children free.

Plant lovers will find much to interest them in the award-winning garden of 26 Windmill Rise, Belper. The garden has an amazing collection of rare and unusual plants and is divided into sections: woodland, Japanese, secret garden, cottage, edible, ponds and stream. This lush oasis, cultivated by Kathy Fairweather, won the private garden category of Belper’s 2024 environment-friendly gardening competition. Visitors will be welcome on July 20, from 11.30am until 4.30pm. Light refreshments, including gluten free and vegan options, will be served in the summerhouse. Admission £4, children free.

Owners of the multi award-winning garden at Byways, 7a Brookfield Avenue, Brookside, Chesterfield will welcome visitors over the weekend of July 26 and 27, from 11.30am until 4.30pm. Terry and Eileen Kelly have scooped a clutch of awards in Chesterfield in Bloom, notably three times winners of the best back garden over 80 sqm and twice winners of best front garden, best container garden and best hanging basket. Their garden has well established perennial borders including helenium, monardas, acers, pelagoniums, ferns and hosts. Tea, coffee and cake including gluten free option will be available for visitors. Admission £4, children free.

Two cottage-style gardens at Stanton In Peak, near Matlock will be open on July 26 and 27. Steve Tomkins’ garden at 2 Haddon View offers cacti flowering in the greenhouse, lots of pots, herbaceous borders, rhododendrons, three wildlife ponds and a koi pond. Enjoy home-made cakes and refreshments. Go down the hill and you’ll find Woodend Cottage where Will Chandler has constructed roadside stone follies on a strip of raised land. The hidden rear garden has diverse planting, a vegetable plot and a pop-up pub serving draught real ale from the local brewery. Combined admission £5, children free.

Soak up wonderful countryside views from the large garden at Greenacres, Makeney Road, Holbrook, near Belper on July 27, from 12.30pm until 4.30pm. There are pine trees, weeping birches, acers, oaks and beeches, camelias, shrubs, heillibores and alpines. Sweeping lawns, a lily pond and rock garden are among the attractions. Home-made teas available (gluten free and vegan must be pre-ordered on 07749 277927). Admission £6, children free.

In 2024 the National Garden Scheme donated £3.501,227 to beneficiaries, providing support to nursing and health charities. Donations were made to Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, The Queen’s Nursing Institute, Parkinson’s UK, Carers Trust.