'Exciting range of plants' on offer in free entry Plant Hunters Fair at Carsington Water
Plant Hunters’ Fair is returning to the visitor centre at Carsington Water on Saturday, May 25, from 10am until 4pm. The fair is free to enter.
Martin Blow of Plant Hunters Fairs said: “We are really looking forward to returning to this wonderful venue. There will be a great mix of plant nurseries with an exciting range of plants to delight plant lovers of every level of experience. All the nurseries are happy to offer advice and tips on selecting the best plants for your garden. Now’s the time to pick out some perfect plants to keep the colour going right through the season and where better to find them than at this great event. There will also be a great range of gardening accessories on offer. So, whether it’s bee-friendly perennials, shrubs, alpines, wildflower, herbs, variegated or foliage plants you are sure to find something to create a blooming brilliant garden.”
Normal parking charges apply. Dogs on leads welcome. Refreshments available.
For the full details of nurseries attending, go to www.planthuntersfairs.co.uk
Plant Hunters’ Fairs were launched in 2007 by plantaholics Martin and Janet Blow and there are now 30 events between March and September around the country. All nurseries and artisans are personally selected on the quality and their knowledge of their plants and products. The nurseries are small family run businesses including an impressive number of RHS medallists and National Plant Collection holders.
