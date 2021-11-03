Everything you need to know about the Chesterfield Fireworks Extravaganza show

Picture: Mike Cooter (281021)

Chesterfield will once again hold its annual fireworks show – the Chesterfield Fireworks Extravaganza.

Partnered with Chesterfield Football Club, this year’s show promises to be unforgettable. After a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, this year’s iteration of the show has been given the all clear to go ahead.

The show’s doors will open at 4:30pm on November 5th and they’re set to shut at 9pm, with the fireworks show itself starting at around 7pm. The price of entry is £2, while any children under the age of five are allowed to enter for free.

People are asked to bring the exact amount of money in cash, as the event will not be able to provide change. Additionally, it will cost £3 to park at the venue, although there is no set time limit to this. This will help cover the cost of stewards for the event, with anything over this amount being donated to charity.

The show will be presented by James Summers and Elliot Holman of 1866 Sport Radio, the radio station of Chesterfield Football Club, which was launched back in August.

Furthermore, the show will also include live performances from two local sets of musicians. Indie rock band The Rosadocs will be performing, as will Norskov of BBC’s The Voice fame.