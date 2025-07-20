Epico the Dragon will perform in three shows at Mary Swanwick School, Old Whittington on July 29, 2025.

A new exhibition and series of events in Chesterfield aims to hep visitors understand what life was like in the medieval period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The free Medieval Times exhibition will include lots of hands-on family friendly activities and special events at Mary Swanwick School, Old Whittington.

A special visit from Epico the Dragon will launch the events on Tuesday, July 29, when the magnificent creature will perform three live shows and visitors will have the opportunity to join Sir Aurelious on a quest to find and tame the beaast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, August 2 popular re-enactors Lord Thomas Stanley Retinue will host an encampment with displays, talks and demonstrations as well as fun interactive drill exercises for kids to take part in. Medieval musicians will also be attending to perform and demonstrate traditional instruments.

Re-enactment group Lord Thomas Stanley Retinue will host an encampment with displays, demonstrations and interactive drill exercises for kids to take part in on Agust 2, 2025.

A medieval jester will visit on Wednesday, August 6 when there will be lots of family fun with juggling, circus skills, storytelling and interactive ‘how to be a fool’ workshops.

The following weekend, on Saturday, August 9, a medieval surgeon will talk about his craft and share all the gory details, the bizarre cures and show some scary surgical equipment.

Activities at the exhibition include a medieval market stall with handling objects, an apothecary medieval cures game, weapons and chain mail to handle and try on as well as the chance to make a leather purse, and an illuminated letter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Part of Chesterfield Borough Council’s Museum on the Move project, the exhibition is open from July 29 to August 9, Tuesday to Friday from 11am to 3pm and Saturday from 10am to 4pm.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re really excited to be working with the school to host this incredible exhibition and series of events. There have been some fantastic exhibitions around the borough over the last year and this one is another example of how we can create fun activities that will help people of all ages connect with our history. This will be a great way to start the summer holidays and have a fun, free day out.”

The Museums on the Move project aims to ensure that visitors can continue to connect with the borough’s history and culture while Chesterfield Museum and the Pomegranate Theatre are closed for refurbishment.

To find out more about the exhibition and events, visit: www.chesterfield.gov.uk/museum-events