News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
4 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
7 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
9 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
9 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
9 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting

Easter 2023: 12 great ideas to entertain Derbyshire children during the school holidays

Chocolate egg hunts, newborn lambs and star-studded shows await families in Derbyshire throughout the Easter holidays.

By Gay Bolton
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:15 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 15:09 BST

Entertain your little treasures during their break from school by visiting a farm park or exploring the county’s historical gems.

Television stars will be raising smiles among families when they tread the boards in Derbyshire theatres.

We’ve collected some suggestions of places for your children to run off steam, occupy their minds or enjoy a good laugh.

Cracking fun is lined up for families at Gullivers Kingdom in Matlock Bath from April 1-23. Visitors can delve into the Gulliver’s Candy Cave, for an experience packed with Sweet Selfie photo opportunities, and take in the park’s Lollipop Trees and Colossal Candy Canes as they explore. The Easter Bunny will also be making special appearances, plus visitors will be able to take part in brand-new family games and attractions at the park which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. For further information, go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk

1. Matlock Bath

Cracking fun is lined up for families at Gullivers Kingdom in Matlock Bath from April 1-23. Visitors can delve into the Gulliver’s Candy Cave, for an experience packed with Sweet Selfie photo opportunities, and take in the park’s Lollipop Trees and Colossal Candy Canes as they explore. The Easter Bunny will also be making special appearances, plus visitors will be able to take part in brand-new family games and attractions at the park which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. For further information, go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Haddon Hall opens for its new season from April 1, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in 900 years of history, marvel at Tudor and Elizabethan architecture and craftsmanship, and stroll around the hall’s Elizabethan walled gardens and magnificent medieval parkland. There's 30 percent discount off entry for residents of Derbyshire, including adults, students and concessions, in addition to free entry for children under the age of 16 years old. Book online at www.haddonhall.co.uk

2. Haddon Hall, Bakewell

Haddon Hall opens for its new season from April 1, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in 900 years of history, marvel at Tudor and Elizabethan architecture and craftsmanship, and stroll around the hall’s Elizabethan walled gardens and magnificent medieval parkland. There's 30 percent discount off entry for residents of Derbyshire, including adults, students and concessions, in addition to free entry for children under the age of 16 years old. Book online at www.haddonhall.co.uk Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of the Bolsover Castle, as they find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate! There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games. Easter Adventure Quest runs from April 1 to April 6 and April 11 to April 16. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter (photo: English Heritage Trust/Robert Smith)

3. Bolsover

Families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of the Bolsover Castle, as they find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate! There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games. Easter Adventure Quest runs from April 1 to April 6 and April 11 to April 16. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter (photo: English Heritage Trust/Robert Smith) Photo: Robert Smith

Photo Sales
Former Emmerdale star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are raising money for the Peak District National Park Foundation by hosting a Spring Easter Trail at their family farm near Macclesfield. Visitors can learn about nature as they collect hidden eggs, meet Alice in Wonderland and the Easter Bunny. Bookable trips are from April 1 to 16, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/557246066987

4. Peak District

Former Emmerdale star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are raising money for the Peak District National Park Foundation by hosting a Spring Easter Trail at their family farm near Macclesfield. Visitors can learn about nature as they collect hidden eggs, meet Alice in Wonderland and the Easter Bunny. Bookable trips are from April 1 to 16, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/557246066987 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Derbyshire