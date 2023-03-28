Chocolate egg hunts, newborn lambs and star-studded shows await families in Derbyshire throughout the Easter holidays.
Entertain your little treasures during their break from school by visiting a farm park or exploring the county’s historical gems.
Television stars will be raising smiles among families when they tread the boards in Derbyshire theatres.
We’ve collected some suggestions of places for your children to run off steam, occupy their minds or enjoy a good laugh.
1. Matlock Bath
Cracking fun is lined up for families at Gullivers Kingdom in Matlock Bath from April 1-23. Visitors can delve into the Gulliver’s Candy Cave, for an experience packed with Sweet Selfie photo opportunities, and take in the park’s Lollipop Trees and Colossal Candy Canes as they explore. The Easter Bunny will also be making special appearances, plus visitors will be able to take part in brand-new family games and attractions at the park which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. For further information, go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk Photo: Submitted
2. Haddon Hall, Bakewell
Haddon Hall opens for its new season from April 1, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in 900 years of history, marvel at Tudor and Elizabethan architecture and craftsmanship, and stroll around the hall’s Elizabethan walled gardens and magnificent medieval
parkland. There's 30 percent discount off entry for residents of Derbyshire, including adults, students and concessions, in addition to free entry for children under the age of 16 years old. Book online at www.haddonhall.co.uk Photo: Submitted
3. Bolsover
Families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of the Bolsover Castle, as they find clues and undertake challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate! There will also be the chance to discover traditional Easter games. Easter Adventure Quest runs from April 1 to April 6 and April 11 to April 16. Tickets can be booked online at www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter (photo: English Heritage Trust/Robert Smith) Photo: Robert Smith
4. Peak District
Former Emmerdale star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are raising money for the Peak District National Park Foundation by hosting a Spring Easter Trail at their family farm near Macclesfield. Visitors can learn about nature as they collect hidden eggs, meet Alice in Wonderland and the Easter Bunny. Bookable trips are from April 1 to 16, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/557246066987 Photo: Submitted