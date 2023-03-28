1 . Matlock Bath

Cracking fun is lined up for families at Gullivers Kingdom in Matlock Bath from April 1-23. Visitors can delve into the Gulliver’s Candy Cave, for an experience packed with Sweet Selfie photo opportunities, and take in the park’s Lollipop Trees and Colossal Candy Canes as they explore. The Easter Bunny will also be making special appearances, plus visitors will be able to take part in brand-new family games and attractions at the park which celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. For further information, go to www.gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk Photo: Submitted