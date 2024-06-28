Dream comes true for four Derbyshire girls chosen to dance with English Youth Ballet
Alice Fisher, 9, who lives in Sheldon, Emily Box, 12, of West Hallam, Florence Ross, 13, who lives at The Dale, Bonsall and Gracie Lillie, 15, of Somercotes, will dance with the English Youth Ballet in a production of Giselle.
The Derbyshire quartet are among 95 who successfully auditioned for the dream opportunity to perform at the Theatre Royal Nottingham on July 19 and 20, 2024
Alice is a pupil of Claire Dobinson School of Dance and goes to Longstone Primary School. Emily attends First Stage Dance & Theatre Academy and is a pupil at Heanor Gate Spencer Academy. Florence is tutored at Peak Ballet and is a student at Highfields School, Matlock. Gracie is a student of Ripley Academy of Dance & Drama and attends Swanwick Hall School.
Tickets for Giselle cost from £20 go to www.trch.co.uk
