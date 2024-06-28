Alice Fisher and Florence Ross.

Four young dancers from Derbyshire have been chosen to perform with one of the country’s elite ballet companies.

Alice Fisher, 9, who lives in Sheldon, Emily Box, 12, of West Hallam, Florence Ross, 13, who lives at The Dale, Bonsall and Gracie Lillie, 15, of Somercotes, will dance with the English Youth Ballet in a production of Giselle.

The Derbyshire quartet are among 95 who successfully auditioned for the dream opportunity to perform at the Theatre Royal Nottingham on July 19 and 20, 2024

Alice is a pupil of Claire Dobinson School of Dance and goes to Longstone Primary School. Emily attends First Stage Dance & Theatre Academy and is a pupil at Heanor Gate Spencer Academy. Florence is tutored at Peak Ballet and is a student at Highfields School, Matlock. Gracie is a student of Ripley Academy of Dance & Drama and attends Swanwick Hall School.