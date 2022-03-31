Dog show in Chesterfield will raise money for two charities
Pet owners are invited to take part in a fun dog show which is raising money for Spaniel Aid UK and RSPCA Chesterfield.
Derbyshire Dog Services and Canine Collective UK are running the event at Holmebrook Valley Park, Newbold, Chesterfield, on Sunday, April 10, 2022.
The day begins at 11am with an Easter bunny hunt around the park until midday, with hidden clues and nice surprises along the way.
Then dogs and their owners will be bidding for honours in fun classes including the egg and spoon race, waggiest tale, agility, grab a duck, hoopers, best ball cacher, cutest puppy and many more.
There is a fancy dress and Easter bonnet competition at 1.30pm, a raffle with prizes at 2pm and lots of other fun attractions for all the family.
Dog products and delicious food will be on sale at more than 20 stalls during the event which runs until 4pm.