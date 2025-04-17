Dobbies garden centre near Chesterfield hosts Hopping Hounds event at Easter for your four-legged friend

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 17th Apr 2025, 05:30 BST
Have an Easter weekend selfie with your four-legged friend at Dobbies garden centre, Barlborough Links (photo: Stewart Attwood)Have an Easter weekend selfie with your four-legged friend at Dobbies garden centre, Barlborough Links (photo: Stewart Attwood)
Have an Easter weekend selfie with your four-legged friend at Dobbies garden centre, Barlborough Links (photo: Stewart Attwood)
Dog owners who want to treat their pooches this Easter and help a good cause should visit a north Derbyshire garden centre.

Dobbies at Barlborough Links is hosting its Hopping Hounds event from April 18 to 21, 2025. Dogs will get the chance to sniff out an Easter egg trail around the store before receiving an Easter themed toy and money off vouchers for the garden centre and restaurant. There will also be photograph opportunities with the Easter Bunny to have a keepsake of the experience.

Customers will be able to add a donation while booking the event, helping with Dogs Trust’s mission of caring for, rehabilitating, and rehoming thousands of dogs every year. The event is priced at £12.50 per dog.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Pet owners can also take part in Dobbies’ monthly social media competition, Dogs at Dobbies, by posting a picture and using the hashtag #dogsatdobbies to be in a chance of winning a gift voucher.

For more information about the Easter events and participating stores, visit www.dobbies.com/events.

Related topics:DobbiesDogsChesterfieldDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice