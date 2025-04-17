Have an Easter weekend selfie with your four-legged friend at Dobbies garden centre, Barlborough Links (photo: Stewart Attwood)

Dog owners who want to treat their pooches this Easter and help a good cause should visit a north Derbyshire garden centre.

Dobbies at Barlborough Links is hosting its Hopping Hounds event from April 18 to 21, 2025. Dogs will get the chance to sniff out an Easter egg trail around the store before receiving an Easter themed toy and money off vouchers for the garden centre and restaurant. There will also be photograph opportunities with the Easter Bunny to have a keepsake of the experience.

Customers will be able to add a donation while booking the event, helping with Dogs Trust’s mission of caring for, rehabilitating, and rehoming thousands of dogs every year. The event is priced at £12.50 per dog.

Pet owners can also take part in Dobbies’ monthly social media competition, Dogs at Dobbies, by posting a picture and using the hashtag #dogsatdobbies to be in a chance of winning a gift voucher.

For more information about the Easter events and participating stores, visit www.dobbies.com/events.