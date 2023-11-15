Donna Bednarek from Teenage Cancer Trust with Bonnie Hammond from Dobbies (photo: Stewart Attwood)

Dobbies at Barlborough Links, Barlborough is hosting its seasonal shopping evening in aid of the Teenage Cancer Trust on November 30 from 5pm until 9pm. Tickets cost £1 with all proceeds going to the charity.

Customers can explore Dobbies new Christmas themes for 2023, be inspired with great value decorations that will adorn any home and take advantage of exclusive deals. Attendees can immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere, enjoy seasonal songs and book in to experience Santa’s Grotto where children can meet Mr Claus.

Cancer kills more teenagers and young adults in the UK than any other disease, and for those that are lucky enough to survive, getting the right physical and emotional support is vital for recovery. Every day, seven young people aged 13-24 are told they have cancer, and it’s projected that by 2030 this number will be closer to 10. Supporting Teenage Cancer Trust with donations helps fund specialist nurses and youth workers to be there for a young person who is battling cancer.

Chloë Bell, who is Dobbies’ CSR and Community Communications Executive, has been working closely with Teenage Cancer Trust to raise awareness of the work they carry out. She said: “Our late-night shopping event is a great chance to gather the family, get into the festive spirit and support a charity that’s making such a difference to teenagers and young adults across the UK.

“Last year our fundraising efforts saw over £100k donated to the charity, and we’re hoping to top this benchmark with the help of our customers.”

Donna Bednarek, senior relationship manager for Teenage Cancer Trust, added: “Dobbies’ Christmas Shopping Night is a memorable occasion and one our team, supporters and volunteers look forward to every year. It’s a great chance for communities to get together, share a magical experience and raise vital funds to help us deliver life-changing work to teenagers and young adults battling cancer.”