Discover the best places to eat in Bakewell: A culinary guide for every food lover

If you're searching for the best places to eat in Bakewell, you’re in for a delightful experience. Nestled in the heart of the Peak District, Bakewell is known for its scenic charm and delicious food options. Whether you're a tourist or a local, the town offers a variety of eateries to satisfy any palate. From cozy cafes to elegant restaurants, here’s a guide to exploring the best food in Bakewell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What is Bakewell Famous For?

Before we dive into the best places to eat in Bakewell, it's essential to understand what this charming town is famous for. The first thing that comes to mind for most people is the Bakewell Pudding—a delightful, buttery dessert with layers of jam and almond filling. Many visitors flock to Bakewell to taste this iconic dish. But the culinary culture in Bakewell extends far beyond this famous pudding. From hearty British breakfasts to flavorful international cuisine, Bakewell offers a diverse food scene worth exploring.

A Taste of India: The Chakra Lounge

Best Places for Lunch in Bakewell

If you’re craving something a bit more exotic, we highly recommend "The Chakra Lounge". This restaurant has earned its place among the best places to eat in Bakewell thanks to its unique blend of traditional Indian flavors and modern twists. Their menu boasts a variety of vegetarian and vegan-friendly options, which are perfect if you’re looking for a healthy yet satisfying meal. The Chakra Lounge’s cozy ambiance makes it an ideal spot for families, couples, and solo diners alike. Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or dinner, their range of spices, bold flavors, and friendly service makes it one of the best places for lunch in Bakewell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop: A Historic Must-Visit

You can’t visit Bakewell without stopping at The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop. If you’re a fan of baked goods, this is your go-to spot. The cafe serves not only the original recipe Bakewell Pudding but also a range of cakes, pies, and savory treats. This place is an absolute must for those who want to indulge in the town’s culinary heritage. Beyond the sweet treats, they offer traditional British meals, making it one of the best places to eat in Bakewell for breakfast or lunch.

Cosy Cafes for Relaxing Lunches: The Lime Lounge Café

Looking for the best places for lunch in Bakewell? Head over to The Lime Lounge Café. This charming, family-run café is known for its warm atmosphere, making it a favorite spot for locals. They serve a variety of sandwiches, salads, and daily specials, all made from fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Whether you’re after a light lunch or something more filling, this café caters to a range of dietary preferences and is one of the top spots to enjoy the best food in Bakewell.

Traditional British Fare at The Peacock Inn

If you’re after hearty British cuisine, The Peacock Inn is an excellent choice. The pub offers a variety of traditional dishes like fish and chips, pies, and roast dinners. With its rustic décor and inviting atmosphere, it’s the perfect place to unwind after a day of exploring Bakewell’s picturesque surroundings. You’ll find that their menu highlights some of the best ingredients the region has to offer, making it a great stop for anyone wanting to taste the best food in Bakewell.

Mediterranean Flavors at Piedaniel’s

For those who are after something a little different, Piedaniel’s is one of the top contenders for the best places to eat in Bakewell. This restaurant combines French and Mediterranean influences with British ingredients to create truly memorable dishes. Known for its impeccable service and beautifully presented meals, Piedaniel’s is ideal for anyone looking for an upscale dining experience. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or just in the mood for a refined meal, Piedaniel’s never disappoints.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vegetarian & Vegan Options at The Bean & Bag

For a more laid-back, vegetarian-friendly option, The Bean & Bag is another must-visit. Their menu is filled with fresh salads, soups, and artisan sandwiches, catering to both vegan and vegetarian diners. Their coffee selection is also top-notch, making it a perfect spot for a light lunch or an afternoon coffee break. The friendly vibe and cozy décor make The Bean & Bag one of the best places for lunch in Bakewell, especially for those looking for plant-based meals.

Fine Dining at Fischer’s at Baslow Hall

If you're in the mood to splurge on a gourmet meal, Fischer’s at Baslow Hall is a short drive from Bakewell and offers one of the finest dining experiences in the region. This Michelin-starred restaurant focuses on locally-sourced ingredients and seasonal menus, offering a variety of beautifully crafted dishes. Though it’s a bit more expensive than other options, Fischer’s delivers an unforgettable dining experience and is considered by many to serve some of the best food in Bakewell and its surrounding areas.

Bakewell’s Hidden Gems

While some of Bakewell’s culinary treasures are well-known, there are also plenty of hidden gems to discover. The Joiner’s Arms and The Manners Pub are excellent for a casual bite and a drink, offering laid-back atmospheres with fantastic food. If you prefer something sweet, you can always find artisan chocolates and delightful pastries at Bakewell Patisserie.

From traditional British dishes to international flavors and everything in between, Bakewell offers an array of dining options that are sure to satisfy every craving. Whether you’re indulging in a classic Bakewell Pudding or savoring bold spices at The Chakra Lounge, the town's culinary scene is rich with flavor, history, and variety. Next time you find yourself wondering where to go for a bite, let this guide to the best places to eat in Bakewell lead the way!