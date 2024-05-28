Dinosaurs unleashed at Gulliver’s Kingdom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Young adventurers searching for excitement should set their sights on Gulliver’s Kingdom in June when dinosaurs will roam the theme park!

‘Dinosaurs Unleashed’ takes place on the weekend of June 8 and June 9 and is sure to be a huge hit with families.

It is the first of three dino-spectacular events this year at Gulliver’s Kingdom, which is nestled in Matlock Bath in the beautiful Peak District National Park.

Hannah Marsden, resort manager at Gulliver’s Kingdom, said: “It promises to be a weekend of fantastic Jurassic family fun. Our dinosaurs are well-behaved, from our little baby dinos to an eight-foot-tall herbivore – and even our fearsome velociraptors really aren’t too scary!

“Tickets are on sale now, and of course you can also book an overnight stay at Gulliver’s Kingdom to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the dinosaur fun. Everyone at Gulliver’s is very excited to welcome adventurers who will be dazzled by our Dinosaurs Unleashed.”

During Dinosaurs Unleashed, visitors can experience the more than 20 thrilling rides and attractions at Gulliver’s Kingdom, along with the spectacular views from its hillside setting. It is a superb spot to enjoy a short break with the family, with The Explorers Retreat home to a range of themed accommodation, including Pirate Cabins, Princess Suites, and a fully sheltered indoor camping area.

To buy Dinosaurs Unleashed tickets (adults and children day tickets cost £16) and for details of our short breaks, visit: gulliverskingdomresort.co.uk/dinosaurs-unleashed

The park opens 10.30am-5.00pm on weekends and during school holidays.