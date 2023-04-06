Did you dance in Derby during the Sixties or Seventies?

Do you have pictures of friends out on the town during the 60s and 70s or your parents or grandparents done up to the nines and cutting a dash?

We Danced in Derby is a nostalgic photogaphic exhibition that captures the experience of ballroom and nightclub culture in the Sixties and Seventies.

The exhibition, currently running at Déda in Derby until April 29, features images of the popular city social venues of the time, alongside visual, written and oral history of memories.

Your images of dancing in Derby can be sent directl to Johnny Hill via email: [email protected] Alternatively, come along to Déda, and scan from original prints using a special ‘We Danced In Derby’ scanning booth, which will be in Déda’s Café bar space until April 29.

