Dig out your dance photos from the 60s and 70s for Derbyshire exhibition

Organisers of a new exhibition are calling for old photos of people dancing the night away in Derby.

By Gay Bolton
Published 6th Apr 2023, 05:30 BST- 1 min read
Did you dance in Derby during the Sixties or Seventies?

Do you have pictures of friends out on the town during the 60s and 70s or your parents or grandparents done up to the nines and cutting a dash?

We Danced in Derby is a nostalgic photogaphic exhibition that captures the experience of ballroom and nightclub culture in the Sixties and Seventies.

The exhibition, currently running at Déda in Derby until April 29, features images of the popular city social venues of the time, alongside visual, written and oral history of memories.

Your images of dancing in Derby can be sent directl to Johnny Hill via email: [email protected] Alternatively, come along to Déda, and scan from original prints using a special ‘We Danced In Derby’ scanning booth, which will be in Déda’s Café bar space until April 29.

    Parmjit Sagoo, producer of FORMAT International Photography Festival, said “We are excited to see what amazing images from Derby’s historic nightlife are waiting to be revealed!”

