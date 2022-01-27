Derbyshire's most romantic road trip is snapped by Instagram fans

Breathtaking scenery along the Cat and Fiddle road, which stretches from Buxton to Macclesfield, have made it a popular choice.

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner and more than half (63%) of 24-34 year olds leaning towards at least one holiday in England rather than abroad, EnjoyTravel drew up the list of romantic routes to travel in the UK.

The Cat and Fiddle ranks at number three, pipped by North Coast 500 in Scotland in the runner-up spot and Copse Hill Road, Lower Slaughter in the Cotswolds at number one.

Each drive was ranked on its romantic road trip factor, which includes natural scenery, unique things to do along the way, jaw-dropping viewpoints and overall popularity on social media.

The third most romantic road in Derbyshire is named after the Cat and Fiddle public house, the second highest in Britain. Wonderful views across the Peak District as well as its many bends and sharp turns make the road an exciting drive.

1. Lovely place Posting this view of the Cat and Fiddle road on Instagram, bhargava_rathod says: "All you need, love and a road trip." Photo: Instagram/bhargava_rathod Photo Sales

2. Sunlit scene the_adventures_of_char_ posts: "Catching this on the drive home last year was just incredible 💙💛 The view from up there is just too good!" Photo: Instagram/the_adventures_of_char Photo Sales

3. Winter wonderland juliauttley posts: "Heading to the Peak District, an area I don't really know at all, and I found myself driving along the charmingly named Cat and Fiddle road that lies between Macclesfield and Buxton. There were such gorgeous views, and snowy too, so I couldn't resist pulling over to take a few shots." Photo: Instagram/juliauttley Photo Sales

4. Stunning views shesfromwales posts: "Up by the Cat and Fiddle road today near Macclesfield, stunning views and the most fabulous place to go for a motorcycle ride or drive in car or walking and cycling, so refreshing up there. It’s also one of the most dangerous roads so be careful. I have been up there on a motorcycle and it’s such a fabulous ride." Photo: Instagram/shesfromwales Photo Sales