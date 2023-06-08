News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire woman celebrates 50th birthday by raising money for National Garden Scheme

Celebrations will be in full swing for a Derbyshire woman when she welcomes members of the public to look around her garden.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:34 BST
Tracy Reid in her cricket pavilion-style summerhouse, a 50th birthday present from her husband, where she will serve teas during her open garden weekend.Tracy Reid in her cricket pavilion-style summerhouse, a 50th birthday present from her husband, where she will serve teas during her open garden weekend.
Tracy Reid in her cricket pavilion-style summerhouse, a 50th birthday present from her husband, where she will serve teas during her open garden weekend.

Tracy Reid will be celebrating her 50th birthday with an open garden weekend at ‘Holmlea’, Derby Road, Ambergate on June 17 and 18.

She said: “This year we will be celebrating our fifth year of opening for the National Garden Scheme. We open the garden in June as the roses are at their best and it’s also my birthday month.

"I will be celebrating my 50th birthday on June 18 and my Dad’s 75th is on June 14 so we decided to combine our birthdays with opening the garden so we can celebrate and raise lots of money for charity at the same time. It’s also Fathers Day that weekend so perfect timing to all get together.

“My birthday present this year from my husband Bill, helped by Dad, is a new summerhouse in the style of a cricket pavilion, perfect for teas and birthday cake.”

    Tracy and Bill’s garden includes a disused railway with signal box, canal lock water feature, riverside walk and boules court.

    The garden will be open from midday until 5pm on June 17 and 18. Admission is £4 per adult, children free, and you can pay on the day or book in advance online at https://findagarden.ngs.org.uk/garden/35995/holmlea

    During the last two years of opening, Tracy and Bill have raised £4,500 for the National Garden Scheme which supports health charities isuch as Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

