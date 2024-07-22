The Legotown Tramway will be among 11 layouts in the exhibition at Crich Tramway Village.

An exhibition of model vehicles and layouts at a Derbyshire visitor attraction will appeal to all ages.

Eleven layouts will be on display at Crich Tramway Village on August 17 and 18, 10am to 5pm both days.

These will include Stockport Corporation Tramways, a large 1/16 scale layout with a variety of different classes of tram as running in Stockport in the winter of 1936-37.

Legotown Tramway is in a seaside/[park setting where trams run end to end aound a turning loop (Blackpool style). The trams are original Lego designs based on actual tramcars.

Rainy City is a slice of Manchester in the 1920s/30s and features an industrial landscape dominated by mills, factories and railways. Trams running are from Manchester and the surrounding local authorities, which worked together to allow travel between the towns and cities.

Florin Street is an attempt to capture the feel of Leeds Tramways around Sovereign Street in the years 1948-54.

Event organiser John Huddlestone said: “The Model Tram, Bus and Railway Exhibition has grown in popularity every year since we started it, and we are attracting new models again this year. I’m sure our visitors will enjoy the model displays as well as being able to ride on the operational vintage trams”.

Normal museum entry charges apply. Tickets cost £23 (adult), £14 (child, 4-15 years), £52 (family, two adults and three children or one adult and up to four children).

For details visit: www.tramway.co.uk or telephone: 01773 854321.