The heritage attraction, also home to the National Tramway Museum, has a whole slate of family-friendly plans over the next couple of months, starting in traditional fashion with Magical May on Sunday, April 30, and Bank Holiday Monday, May 1.

Visitors can take venture into a woodland world of wonder to meet the Fairy Queen, build fairy dens and take part in a wizarding school, and on Monday enjoy Morris dancing displays with the chance to have a go.

On the second Bank Holiday weekend of the month, for the King’s coronation May 6-8, youngsters can take part in craft workshops to make their own crowns and flags, while the Rolls-Royce owners club will be parking up their vehicles on May 7.

Youngsters can meet the Fairy Queen over the early May Bank Holiday at Crich Tramway Village.

Sunday, May 14, will see the Robert Whetstone model tram layouts in operation again in the Great Exhibition Hall, followed by more classic cars courtesy of the Daimler and Lanchester Owners Club on Saturday, May 20.

Expect more panting excitement on Sunday, May 21, as the venue hosts its first ever Barking Mad dog show in partnership with Ashbourne rehoming shelter Just for Dogs. The small entry fee for the show will go directly to the charity, and there will be fun competition classes such as waggiest tail, happiest face and owner lookalikes. look most like it’s owner

Museum events manager Candi Bell said: “As a dog friendly attraction, we are delighted to be holding this new dog show event in conjunction with Just for Dogs. The dogs will also be able to ride on our vintage trams and enjoy the day with their owners.”

Looking further ahead, from Saturday to Frinday, May 27 to June 2, the village have a seaside feel with Punch and Judy, bingo, craft making, a mini beach, funfair and also a flea circus, May 27-29.

Dog owners will be facing off in friendly competition on Sunday, May 21.

For more details, see www.tramway.co.uk or the social media channels facebook.com/crichtramwayvillage and twitter.com/CrichTramway.

Full price tickets are valid for 12 months free return (subject to opening dates and excluding 1940s events) and those who already have their tickets can use them for all these events.