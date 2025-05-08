ATS women and American soldiers celebrate VE Day in 1945 (photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Living history re-enactors, military vehicles, vintage traders and exhibitions will feature in a day-long celebration of peace, remembrance and community spirit in a Derbyshire town.

Buxton is marking VE Day 80 with free public activities in The Pump Room and Assembly Room on Saturday, May 10, from 10am until 4pm.

Matthew Howarth, representing the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, said: “This year marks a major milestone in our national memory. Our VE Day programme offers people a way to engage with the stories, music, fashion, and culture of the 1940s while honouring the courage and resilience of those who lived through it. We’re inviting people of all ages to come together for a day of learning, celebration, and community.”

First-hand accounts and key moments of daily wartime experience will be shared by uniformed re-enactors, period music and announcements will offer an immersive feel and there will be themed activities for all ages.

Historic military and civilian vehicles will be on display outside. Many members of the Military Vehicle Trust, the largest organisation of ex-military vehicle and owners and enthusiasts in the world, will be in attendance.

The day will round off with a ticketed Forties themed dance in the Assembly Rooms of Buxton Crescent where the candle-lit ballroom will be decked out in bunting. Swing band The Ashby Big Band and performers Nigel Turner and Kitty Lamare will provide the entertainment. Dance lessons will be on offer for those wanting to learn the moves. Period attire is encouraged and prizes will be awarded for best-dressed guests. The Victory Dance starts at 7pm, tickets £26.20 (including booking free) are available from https://buxtoncrescentexperience.com/tour/buxton-ve-day-dance