A Derbyshire town will become an antique-lover’s paradise when dozens of dealers display their wares.
By Gay Bolton
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read

Antiques on the Street returns to Wirksworth on Sunday, August 20, 2023 offering an ecletic mix of vintage and retro items for shoppers looking for something unique, quirky and not typically available on the high street.Stalls will be set out on both sides of St John’s Street with additional tables within the Memorial Hall. Refreshments will also be on sale throughout the day which runs from 10am to 4pm.

Similar events in the past have attracted up to 65 traders.

