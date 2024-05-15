Dronfield's Artisan and Producers Market will be held at the Hall Barn and at the Peel Centre on Sunday, May 19.

Artisans will be selling regionally produced food, drink and crafts at a market in a Derbyshire town.

Held at Dronfield’s medieval Hall Barn and grounds and at the Peel Centre across the road, the market will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 10am to 3pm.

Chldren’s activities will contribute to the family day out.