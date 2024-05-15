Derbyshire town hosts artisan market selling food, drink and crafts
Artisans will be selling regionally produced food, drink and crafts at a market in a Derbyshire town.
Held at Dronfield’s medieval Hall Barn and grounds and at the Peel Centre across the road, the market will be held on Sunday, May 19, from 10am to 3pm.
Chldren’s activities will contribute to the family day out.
For more information, visit www.dronfieldhallbarn.org/eventsor go to www.facebook.com/DronfieldHallBarn
