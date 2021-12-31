Derbyshire: Seven luxurious spas and massage parlours

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve had a look at the spas of Derbyshire and put the very best of them into this list.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Losehill House Hotel & Spa
Losehill House Hotel & Spa, Lose Hill Lane, Edale Road, Hope Valley, S33 6AF. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 416 Google Reviews).
2. Evolution Health & Fitness
Evolution Health & Fitness, Darwin Forest, Two Dales, Matlock, DE4 5PL. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 40 Google Reviews).
3. Jai Retreat - Beauty & Holistic Therapies
Sudbrook Therapy Centre, Sudbrook Hall, Barlow Road, Nesfield, Dronfield, Chesterfield S18 7TB. Rating: 5/5 (based on 27 Google Reviews).
4. 4 Elements Spa & Beauty
4 Elements Spa & Beauty, 22 High Street, Bolsover, Chesterfield, S44 6HF. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 28 Google Reviews).
