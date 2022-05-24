Derbyshire Scouts welcome unique Rolls-Royce 'Jam Roll' to Great British Car Journey

Lord Baden Powell’s Rolls-Royce has gone on display to the public at Great British Car Journey, marking the classic car visitor attraction’s first birthday on May 22.

The 20hp Rolls-Royce, which was manufactured in Derby, was originally presented to Baden-Powell, along with a caravan (Eccles), at the 1929 World Jamboree celebrating the Scouting movement’s 21st birthday. Scouts around the world were asked to donate a penny per member and enough was raised to buy both the Rolls-Royce and caravan.

The car was subsequently named ‘Jam Roll’ in recognition of its connection to the Jamboree and Rolls-Royce.

Richard Usher, chief executive officer of Great British Car Journey, in the unique Rolls-Royce 'Jam Roll' which is now on display at the Derbyshire museum

This unique vehicle boasts the Scout Fleur de Lys emblem, etched with the Scouts motto ‘Be Prepared’ on the radiator in place of the traditional Spirit of Ecstasy or 'Flying Lady’.

Tom Stoddart, a trustee of B-P Jam Roll Ltd which owns the car, said: “We are absolutely delighted that ‘Jam Roll’ is now on display at Great British Car Journey and available to be seen by Scouts and Guides throughout the world. Retaining the car in Derbyshire was very important to us. It is an important piece of Scouting history.”

Richard Usher, chief executive officer of Great British Car Journey, said: “We are thrilled to have such a uniquely historic car in the Great British Car Journey collection. It is a wonderful way to mark the 12-month anniversary of opening the attraction.”

Lord Baden Powell used ‘Jam Roll’ for many years and after his death in 1941 his family sold it to private owners. It was seen infrequently at Scouts events before being acquired by BP Jam Roll Ltd, a trust established to purchase in the car in 2008 ensuring it stayed in the country.

Following its purchase by the trust, of which Lord Baden Powell’s grandson the Hon. Michael Baden Powell is a trustee, the car was restored by Scouting volunteers and members of Rolls Royce Heritage Centre where it was stored until it arrived at Great British Car Journey.

Richard added: "The fact that ‘Jam Roll’ was made in Derby, only a few miles from Baden Powell’s wife’s home town of Chesterfield and indeed Great British Car Journey, gives this internationally important car a lovely local connection.”

The arrival of the car at the attraction was extra special for the Cubs in attendance, as it helped them earn their Collectors Badge.

‘Jam Roll’ joins more than 135 British-built and manufactured cars which have long since disappeared from the roads, including the Austin Seven, Morris Minor and Ford Escort as well with a number of cars with equally famous owners, including Elton John’s Bentley Continental T.

Although now on display at Great British Car Journey, ‘Jam Roll’ will continue to make special appearances at Scout events.

You can buy tickets to view ‘Jam Roll’ and the wider vehicle collection at Great British Car Journey at greatbritishcarjourney.com.