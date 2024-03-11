Derbyshire recycled plastic furniture company helps public get planting with name contest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An award-winning Derbyshire sustainable business making recycled plastic outdoor furniture is helping the public get into the growing spirit by launching a competition to name its latest design: a flat pack raised bed.

TDP Ltd has added the raised bed to its list of products with the aim of helping the public grow their own in time for the start of the vegetable planting season this month.

Now the family business would like the public to help find the perfect name for its raised bed – and the victor will be able to win one of their own!

TDP's newly designed flat pack raised bed being filled with soil

The High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Theresa Peltier, will be picking out the winning name.

From its manufacturing base in Wirksworth, TDP makes a wide range of outdoor furniture which is entirely made from recycled plastic, saving huge amounts of CO2 from being emitted into the atmosphere, along with stopping more plastic waste from going into landfill and our oceans. To date, TDP has used more 2.8 billion recycled plastic bottles in its products.

Many pieces have been named after Derbyshire beauty spots much-loved by company owners Rob and Anne Barlow and their children Kym and Luke, who also work for TDP.

TDP’s ‘Dale’ bench is a top seller, and TDP also makes ‘Cromford’, ‘Wirksworth’, ‘Peak’ and ‘Riber’ bench designs.

The TDP flat pack raised bed

Company founder and managing director Rob Barlow said: “It’s very important to us at TDP to find a good name for our furniture. We are proud to be from Derbyshire and a lot of our designs have been named after the places we have enjoyed spending time in as a family.

“Our new raised bed design should help keen gardeners to establish a nice, secure area for growing vegetables. Our furniture is entirely made from recycled plastic and unlike wood needs no maintenance – so it’s a great choice for people who want to grow their own.

“Naming products is a bit like naming children – it takes a surprising amount of thought, and needs to last a long time! This time we thought we’d ask members of the public to help us out and we will send the winning entrant their very own TDP flat pack raised bed to say thank you.

“Not all our furniture is named after Derbyshire place names. We also do a children’s range which is named after colourful animals like ‘Macaw’, ‘Hummingbird’ and ‘Parrot’ so people should let their imagination run wild!

“We hope that lots of people will send us ideas for names and we look forward to seeing what they come up with. We’re very grateful that The High Sheriff of Derbyshire, Theresa Peltier, has kindly agreed to pick the winning name for us.”

The new TDP raised bed measures a metre squared and is completely frost and rot resistant. It is made from recycled plastic that is the equivalent of 4,343 plastic bottles, which equates to the emissions created by driving 645 miles in the average car.

TDP’s raised bed naming competition is taking place between March 13-20 and only entries received within those dates will be considered.

